Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa govt's law department gives nod for ganja cultivation

The law department of the Goa government has given approval to a proposal to allow cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes, a minister has said, a move which drew flak from opposition parties.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:55 IST
Goa govt's law department gives nod for ganja cultivation

The law department of the Goa government has given approval to a proposal to allow cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes, a minister has said, a move which drew flak from opposition parties. Law Minister Nilesh Cabral told reporters on Tuesday evening that his department has vetted and cleared the proposal to allow cultivation of marijuana (ganja or grass) for medicinal purposes in the tourist state.

The proposal was moved by the health department, he said. We have cleared the file from legal perspective.

Controlled farming of marijuana for medicinal purposes would be permitted, he said. The plant was added to the list of banned substances under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) in 1985, Cabral said.

Plantation of marijuana would be permitted so that the natural drug can be sold to pharmaceutical companies, he said. Earlier on Tuesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said a proposal has been moved before the government to allow cultivation of marijuana, but no approval has been granted in the matter.

Cabral's statement that his department has cleared the proposal to allow limited cultivation of marijuana in the state came hours later. The move drew sharp criticism from opposition parties in the BJP-ruled state.

Goa Congress spokesman Amarnath Panjikar, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said the BJP government has ''stooped to the lowest possible level''. The actions of the state government are blatantly illegal. At a time when Goa is struggling to fight use of drugs, this move will further inject narcotics in the social system of the state, he said.

Panjikar demanded that the government immediately scrap the proposal. The BJP has to admit that it is a party which supports narcotics trade, he said.

Independent MLA and former minister Rohan Khaunte also slammed the decision. He tweeted, Cannabis Legalisation spells Doom! Shameful that @goacm supports this deadly proposal that will destroy Goan Youth by fostering Drug Culture, Crimes, Corruption, Social Degradation etc.

''Legality will lead to open misuse and destroy our peaceful society..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand ha...

'Boris the betrayer' has swindled us over Brexit, England's fishermen say

For Englands fishermen, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit trade deal is a betrayal because it allows some European Union boats continued access to Britains rich inshore coastal waters. Johnson, who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, cast the ...

Bengal tour operators left in lurch as travellers opt for direct bookings

The tourism sector of West Bengal is witnessing a new trend of people bypassing tour operators to visit sought-after destinations in the northern parts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an office- bearer of a travel research organisa...

U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to 290 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The sale comes in the final days of U.S. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020