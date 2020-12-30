Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands; 5 killed

At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, a security source said, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:02 IST
Blast, gunfire at Aden airport after plane carrying new government lands; 5 killed

At least five people were killed and dozens more wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday, a security source said, shortly after a plane carrying a newly formed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia. Loud blasts and gunfire were heard at the airport shortly after the plane arrived, witnesses said.

The cabinet members including Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, as well as Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Said al-Jaber, were transferred safely to the city's presidential palace, the witnesses and Saudi media said. "We and the members of the government are in the temporary capital of Aden and everyone is fine," Maeen tweeted from Maasheq palace. "The cowardly terrorist act that targeted Aden airport is part of the war that is being waged against the Yemeni state and its great people."

A local security source said three mortar shells had landed on the airport's hall. The newly formed cabinet unites the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi with southern separatists. The two groups are the main Yemeni factions in a southern-based, Saudi-backed alliance, fighting against the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls the north, including the capital Sanaa.

Live TV footage from Saudi-owned Al Arabiya channel showed dozens of people leaving the airplane when a first blast hit the airport's hall. Heavy gunfire from armoured vehicles followed with plumes of white and black smoke rising from the scene. Other video showed damage to the terminal's concrete walls and smashed glass.

The southern port city of Aden has been mired in violence because of a rift between the separatists and Hadi's government, based there after being driven from the capital by the Houthis in 2014. The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks independence for south Yemen, declared self rule in Aden earlier this year, triggering clashes and complicating U.N. efforts to forge a permanent ceasefire in the overall conflict.

The Saudi-led coalition announced earlier this month the new power-sharing cabinet that would include the separatists. The cabinet landed from Riyadh where both parties negotiated for more than a year with Saudi mediation.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Import monitoring system being developed for several sectors: Commerce Ministry

The commerce ministry on Wednesday said an import monitoring system is being developed for several sectors, including aluminium, copper, footwear, furniture, sports goods, and gym equipment. The system would help gather advanced information...

Haryana Police to establish Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre

In order to comprehensively deal with various kinds of cybercrimes, Haryana Police on Wednesday announced that it is in the process of establishing a Regional Cyber Crime Coordination Centre R4C in the state. Director General of Police DGP,...

EU seeks to rebalance China ties with investment agreement

The European Union and China agreed on Wednesday to an investment deal that will give European companies greater access to Chinese markets and help redress what Europe sees as unbalanced economic ties.The agreement has been nearly seven yea...

We all have a role to play for a better tomorrow, UN Assembly President says in New Year message

In a message for the New Year, Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that each individual, community, and country has a role to play, locally and globally, to reduce inequalities, protect the most vulnerable people, and create more just, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020