Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's health minister to run in regional election, likely leaving cabinet

Catalan politics have been dominated in recent years by the regional government's independence push, prompting one of Spain's biggest political crises in decades. The decision to choose Illa - who rejects independence but favours dialogue with separatists - was prompted by his high standing in internal party polls after being at the forefront of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, La Vanguardia reported.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:14 IST
Spain's health minister to run in regional election, likely leaving cabinet
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa will be the Socialist Party's top candidate in Catalonia's upcoming regional election, probably triggering a cabinet reshuffling as the country battles the pandemic and starts a massive vaccination campaign.

Illa, who is the second ranking official in the Catalan Socialist Party, was unexpectedly chosen on Wednesday by the party's executive commission as candidate for the February 14 election. That is likely to imply leaving the Socialist-led central government in the near future to focus on the campaign in the wealthy northeastern region, Spanish media reported.

He could be substituted at the Health Ministry by Regional Policy Minister Carolina Darias, who in turn could be replaced by Miquel Iceta, the Catalan Socialists' top leader, said newspapers El Pais and La Vanguardia. Catalan politics have been dominated in recent years by the regional government's independence push, prompting one of Spain's biggest political crises in decades.

The decision to choose Illa - who rejects independence but favours dialogue with separatists - was prompted by his high standing in internal party polls after being at the forefront of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, La Vanguardia reported. Spain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, registering more than 50,000 deaths and close to 1.9 million cases.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Hours after the attack, a second explo...

High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to track coronavirus strains High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to ascertain status of UK variant of SA'

A high-level inter-ministerial steering Committee will guide Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia INSACOG, formed to ascertain the status of new variant of the coronavirus, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said on Wednesd...

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020