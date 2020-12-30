Left Menu
RSS leader calls on Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and Research centre at chalappuram in Kozhikode on Tuesday. PTI UDAPR ADMINISTRATOR UDAPR ADMINISTRATOR

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.

The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and Research centre at chalappuram in Kozhikode on Tuesday. PTI UDAPR ADMINISTRATOR UDAPR ADMINISTRATOR

