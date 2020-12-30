RSS leader calls on Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.

The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and Research centre at chalappuram in Kozhikode on Tuesday.