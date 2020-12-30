Left Menu
BJP cancels induction of Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar

BJP on Wednesday canceled the membership of Kapil Gurjar, who on February 1 had opened fire near the Shaheen Bagh protest site.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A press note from the BJP on Wednesday in Hindi read, "Today in the metropolitan office, some youths who were from the BSP were inducted into the BJP. Kapil Gurjar was also among them. We do not have any information regarding his controversial Shaheen Bagh matter. After full information regarding the matter, his induction in the party is cancelled by the state leadership with immediate effect."

Kapil Gurjar, who opened fire during the protest against CAA in Shaheen Bagh, had joined BJP on Wednesday. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

