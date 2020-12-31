Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Wednesday. "The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:31 IST
Biden to take swift action to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition team
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to rollback harmful Trump administration policies that will not have taken effect by inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Wednesday.

"The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference. Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor ruling that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections.

"If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing workers more than $3.7 billion dollars annually," she said. "The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow it to be implemented."

Psaki also told the briefing that more cabinet-level nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next week and she repeated complaints of lack of cooperation with the transition team from the outgoing Trump administration. She said lack of cooperation could delay production of a federal budget.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers

Canada will soon require that air travelers test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, federal ministers said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless tourists prompted a call for stricter measures to curb the virus.Canada will q...

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority countrys Hindu community.Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the coun...

EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Does it spread more easily Make people sicker Mean that treatments and vaccines wont work Questions are multiplying as fast as new variants of the coronavirus, especially the one moving through England and now popping up in the US and other...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020