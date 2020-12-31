Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden to act quickly to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition

“If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing workers more than $3.7 billion annually," she said. "The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow it to be implemented." Psaki also told the briefing that more Cabinet-level nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next week, but not before the new year, and she repeated complaints that the outgoing Trump administration has failed to cooperate with the transition team. She said such lack of cooperation could delay production of a federal budget.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 01:20 IST
Biden to act quickly to roll back harmful 'midnight regulations' -transition
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Biden administration will take swift action when it assumes office on Jan. 20 to roll back harmful Trump administration policies that have not taken effect by Inauguration day, a spokeswoman for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Wednesday. "The Biden-Harris White House will issue a memo to take effect afternoon Eastern Time on January 20 that will halt, or delay, midnight regulations," Jen Psaki told a news conference.

Psaki gave as an example an expected Department of Labor rule that would make it easier for companies to call their workers independent contractors to avoid minimum wage and overtime protections. "If it takes effect, that rule will make it easier to misclassify employees as independent contractors, costing workers more than $3.7 billion annually," she said.

"The memo would potentially freeze this rule and not allow it to be implemented." Psaki also told the briefing that more Cabinet-level nominations could be expected from the Biden camp in the next week, but not before the new year, and she repeated complaints that the outgoing Trump administration has failed to cooperate with the transition team.

She said such lack of cooperation could delay production of a federal budget. Key Cabinet nominations still pending from the Biden camp include those for attorney general and labor secretary.

Speaking with reporters last week, Biden said he has not settled upon a candidate for attorney general, in part because he wants to ensure he lives up to his pledge to appoint a diverse Cabinet. Biden's search for a candidate has been complicated by a federal probe into the business affairs of his son Hunter. Joe Biden has vowed not to interfere in the investigation or discuss it with his nominee.

Some Republicans have called for the appointment of a special counsel to handle the matter. The labor issue Psaki referred to is particularly important for franchisers like McDonald's Corp and Restaurant Brands International Inc's Burger King, and the many companies that utilize staffing agencies, because joint employers can be made to bargain with unions and found liable for violations of the U.S. law that governs union organizing.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US pardons for Blackwater guards, an ‘affront to justice’ – UN experts

The four Blackwater Worldwide contractors were prosecuted and found guilty of multiple criminal acts committed during a 2007 massacre at Nisour Square in Baghdad, which left 14 unarmed civilians dead and at least 17 wounded Pardoning th...

Iran allocates $150,000 for each family of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Irans Cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.Describing Irans handling of the situation as una...

Netherlands sticks to plan to start of COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8

The Netherlands will stick to its plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8 even though other European Union countries began inoculations this week, Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday. Most countries have opted for symbolic...

Netherlands sticks to plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8

The Netherlands will stick to its plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8 even though other European Union countries began inoculations this week, Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday.Most countries have opted for symbolic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020