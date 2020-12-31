Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation

The White House announced the abrupt change in the presidents schedule late Wednesday, hours after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he will raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Bidens victory in the November election.Its a futile attempt to remain in power that Trump has been pushing following the failure of scores of legal challenges to the election outcome by his campaign, including at the Supreme Court.

PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 10:28 IST
Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation

President Donald Trump is cutting short his Florida holiday vacation and returning to Washington on Thursday, one day earlier than expected for reasons the White House didn't explain. The White House announced the abrupt change in the president's schedule late Wednesday, hours after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he will raise objections next week when Congress meets to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

It's a futile attempt to remain in power that Trump has been pushing following the failure of scores of legal challenges to the election outcome by his campaign, including at the Supreme Court. The schedule change also means Trump will miss the glitzy New Year's Eve party held annually at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Neither Trump nor the White House explained why he decided to shorten a vacation that had been expected to end on Friday. Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, arrived at his Mar-a-Lago home after dark on Dec. 23 and spent practically the entire vacation focused on the futile attempt to overturn the election he lost to Biden. That includes the effort to have Republican lawmakers challenge the vote when Congress meets Jan. 6 to affirm Biden's 306-232 win in the Electoral College.

A group of Republicans in the Democratic-controlled House already had said they will object on Trump's behalf during the Jan. 6 count of electoral votes. They needed at least one senator to join them to force votes in both chambers, and Hawley stepped up. The GOP objections, however, will not prevent Biden from being sworn in as president on Jan. 20, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a Black woman of South Asian descent, from becoming vice president.

During his vacation, Trump also took near daily swipes on Twitter at Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and other state elections officials over his loss to Biden in that state. While he has remained focused on the effort to stay in power, Trump has stayed mum on major developments during the holiday break, including a Christmas Day bombing in Nashville, Tennessee, the discovery in California and Colorado of a new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus, and Tuesday's death of Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, R-La., from COVID-19 complications.

Since losing the election and beginning a campaign to overturn the outcome, the usually chatty Trump has avoided engaging with reporters, even those who accompanied him to Florida. He went as far as barring them from his Christmas Day remarks to U.S. troops, which is the type of event the White House typically opens for news coverage. Before he left Washington, Trump stunned Capitol Hill by objecting to spending — much of it sought by his own administration — in a government funding bill that had been paired up with a fresh round of needed coronavirus relief that included USD 600 payments to most individuals.

Trump jeopardised the financial aid and flirted with a government shutdown slated for last Tuesday by implying that he wouldn't sign the sweeping legislation unless lawmakers increased the payments to USD 2,000, a sum sought by most Democrats and some Republicans. Trump eventually signed the bill Sunday night after several days of uncertainty in exchange for congressional votes on his demands. He also wants Congress to lift certain protections for social media companies and investigate his unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

Former Attorney General William Barr and other administration officials have said they saw no evidence of fraud on a scale massive enough to have changed the outcome of the election. The House voted this week in favor of increasing the payments, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., all but shut the door Wednesday when he declared that Congress had provided enough pandemic aid. McConnell blocked attempts by Democrats to force a vote in that chamber on the higher payments sought by Trump.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand CM recovering from COVID, will be discharged soon: AIIMS

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who was admitted to Delhis AIIMS hospital for treatment is showing improvement in health and will be discharged soon, said the hospital authorities on Wednesday. As per his physician Dr NS Bi...

'100 per cent sure' Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N leader Khawaja Asif

A day after Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif was arrested, the former defence minister of Pakistan on Wednesday said that he is 100 per cent sure that Prime Minister Imran Khan is behind his arrest, adding tha...

INSTANT VIEW 2-China gives conditional approval to Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

China approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by an affiliate of state-backed pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm on Thursday, making it the countrys first approved shot for general public use, as it braces for increased transmission risks over wi...

Issues of stubble burning, safeguarding power subsidies sorted, say farmer leaders

A consensus was reached on stubble burning and safeguarding power subsidies, two of the four issues that were on the agenda for talks between protesting farmers and central ministers on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020