No official decision on night curfew in Goa yet, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that the state government has not taken any official decision regarding night curfew. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Sawant clarified, "The government has not taken any official decision to impose night curfew in the coastal state."

Meanwhile, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane earlier on the day said the health department has moved a file before the government to consider imposing night curfew on the lines of New Delhi and Karnataka to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. "Spoke to chief minister Pramod Sawant on imposing night curfew in the state on lines of the state of Delhi and Karnataka. The file is already in process. Strict SOPs are the need of the hour as Goa is a tourist state," tweeted Rane. (ANI)