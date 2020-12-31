Left Menu
Development News Edition

No official decision on night curfew in Goa yet, says Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that the state government has not taken any official decision regarding night curfew.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:20 IST
No official decision on night curfew in Goa yet, says Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that the state government has not taken any official decision regarding night curfew. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Sawant clarified, "The government has not taken any official decision to impose night curfew in the coastal state."

Meanwhile, the state health minister Vishwajit Rane earlier on the day said the health department has moved a file before the government to consider imposing night curfew on the lines of New Delhi and Karnataka to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. "Spoke to chief minister Pramod Sawant on imposing night curfew in the state on lines of the state of Delhi and Karnataka. The file is already in process. Strict SOPs are the need of the hour as Goa is a tourist state," tweeted Rane. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jio announces free domestic voice calls from Jan 1 as IUC regime ends

With the interconnect usage charges IUC regime for domestic voice calls coming to an end, Reliance Jio on Thursday said that all calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. As per the teleco...

Delhi: 38 UK returnees found positive for COVID; new strain detected in four patients

Four persons who recently came to Delhi from the UK and tested positive for COVID-19, have been found infected with the new strain of coronavirus, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Interacting with reporters, he said, a total...

European stocks retreat in thin trading, set to end 2020 with losses

European stocks retreated on Thursday as investors squared positions on the last trading day of the year, while wider coronavirus lockdowns in Britain and news that the United States had raised tariffs on some EU products dampened sentiment...

199 UK returnees will be traced by Thursday night: K'taka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday exuded confidence that the 199 returnees from the United Kingdom who went untraceable will be tracked by the end of the day. Desperate to prevent the spread of the UK mutation of the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020