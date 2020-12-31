Left Menu
Kerala govt doing 'futile' exercise by passing resolution against farm laws: V Muraleedharan

As the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre on Thursday, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs has said that it is a "futile exercise" because the law has been passed by the Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:10 IST
V Muraleedharan, MoS MEA (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre on Thursday, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs has said that it is a "futile exercise" because the law has been passed by the Parliament. "Kerala Assembly is doing a futile exercise because the law has been passed by Parliament. It is like going against the general view of the whole country," Muraleedharan told ANI.

"If Kerala government is so particular that every farmer should sell his produce as per APMC act, Kerala should enact such a law. Government of India has brought this law to give better remuneration to farmers," he added. He continued saying that the Kerala Assembly and government should devote their time on the issues really concerning the farmers of Kerala and they should not misuse the public money.

"Parliament passes a bill which is approved naturally by the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It means it expresses the common opinion of the whole country," he added. The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three contentious farm laws brought by the Central government after it was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the special session.

The resolution stated that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all the three laws. While moving the resolution earlier, Vijayan had said, "The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. It is a serious problem that these important laws were passed in a hurry without even being sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for consideration."

