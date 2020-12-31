Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of October, 2020

Oct 1: New Delhi: GST collections rose to Rs 95,480 crore in September - the highest level since the lockdown - in signs of a revival of economic activity and demand returning from the lifting of restrictions. Oct 2: New Delhi: A massive protest erupted in Delhi Friday evening as a number of civil society activists, students, women and political leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar against the alleged gangrape and death of a young woman in Hathras district and the UP government's response to it.

Oct 3: New Delhi: The AIIMS' medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it ''a case of hanging and death by suicide,'' the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday. Oct 4: New Delhi: The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, as it attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and announced that it would fight JD(U) candidates in the elections.

Oct 5: New Delhi: The GST Council on Monday decided to extend the surcharge on taxes over luxury goods such as cars, and tobacco products beyond June 2022, but failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate states for loss of tax revenue. Oct 6: New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India has given permission for conducting Phase-1 human clinical trial for an ''antisera'' that was developed by injecting inactivated SARS-CoV-2 in horses and can be a potential treatment for COVID-19, ICMR officials said on Tuesday.

Oct 7: New Delhi/Shimla: Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar, who led the Aarushi murder investigation, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, and officials suspect he committed suicide. Oct 8: New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit leaders of the country who had been a part of several governments headed by rival parties, died on Thursday at the age of 74.

Oct 9: New Delhi: In a major milestone, India on Friday successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force that can destroy a wide variety of enemy radars, air defence systems and communication networks from large stand-off ranges, officials said. Oct 10: New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past the 70-lakh mark on Saturday night, while the total number of recoveries too crossed 60 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. Oct 11: New Delhi: While the Central government has given a go ahead for graded reopening of schools from October 15, many states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have deciding against it while others such as Haryana and Meghalaya are still unsure and are assessing the situation in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Oct 12: New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 73,000 crore package, including advance payment of a part of wages to central government employees and cash in lieu of LTC, to stimulate consumer demand and investment in the economy damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oct 13: Srinagar: PDP president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti was released on Tuesday night as the Union Territory administration revoked the Public Safety Act charges against her, more than a year after she was detained following the abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state. Oct 14: New Delhi/ Chandigarh: More than two dozen farmer organisations on Wednesday boycotted a meeting on new farm laws convened by the central government as they were miffed by the absence of Union ministers, even as the agriculture ministry said the meeting was scheduled only at the secretary level.

Oct 15: New Delhi: Cinemas in several parts of the country opened after seven months on Thursday with a few film enthusiasts venturing warily into movie watching in a COVID-19 ‘contactless’ era of alternate seating, 50 per cent capacity and packaged snacks. Oct 16: New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 64 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Oct 17: New Delhi: India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index 2020 and was in the 'serious' hunger category with experts blaming poor implementation processes, lack of effective monitoring, siloed approach in tackling malnutrition and poor performance by large states behind the low ranking. Oct 18: New Delhi: A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, officials said.

Oct 19: Srinagar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for over six hours in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, prompting accusations of ''political vendetta'' by the newly-formed People’s Alliance comprising several mainstream parties. Oct 20: Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution rejecting the Centre’s new farm laws and passed four bills it said will counter the contentious legislation enacted by Parliament.

Oct 21: Kolkata: GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for a separate state in Darjeeling, on Wednesday said his outfit has decided to walk out of the NDA, as the BJP-led dispensation ''failed to find a permanent political solution'' for the Hills. Oct 22: New Delhi: Maharashtra is the fifth state to withdraw general consent for CBI operations within its territory, a move that came in the backdrop of the central agency taking over a Lucknow police FIR to investigate alleged TRP manipulations by TV channels when Mumbai police was already probing the matter.

Oct 23: New Delhi: The Centre has borrowed and transferred Rs 6,000 crore as the first tranche of GST compensation shortfall to 16 states and two union territories, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Delhi and J&K, the finance ministry said on Friday. Oct 24: Srinagar: Seven mainstream parties of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday gave a formal shape to their recently cobbled alliance for the restoration of Article 370, electing National Conference's Farooq Abdullah as its chairman and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as vice-chairperson, and asserted that theirs was ''not an anti-national'' grouping. Oct 25: New Delhi: Amazon.com Inc on Sunday won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to Reliance Industries Ltd for Rs 24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold.

Oct 26: New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday awarded 3-year jail term to former Union minister Dilip Ray in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999, saying white collar crimes are ''more dangerous'' than ordinary ones because of the ''damages inflicted on public morale''. Oct 27: New Delhi: Continuing to deal with terrorism with an ''iron hand'', the government on Tuesday designated 18 more individuals as ''terrorists'' including chief of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Sallahudin, founders of Indian Mujahideen Bhatkal brothers and a close lieutenant of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, taking the total number of such proscribed persons to 31.

Oct 28: New Delhi: Hong Kong has banned Air India flights from Mumbai till November 10 after five passengers on its flight earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, the airline said on Wednesday. Oct 29: Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP in the state, died here on Thursday after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Oct 30: New Delhi: Taking serious note of breach of ''ethical and dignified behaviour'', the Election Commission on Friday revoked the ''star campaigner'' status of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during campaign for the bypolls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state. Oct 31:Jaunpur/Deoria (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government would come out with a law to deal with ‘love jihad’ and used the Hindu funeral chant ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ to threaten those who don’t respect their daughters and sisters. PTI MAH MAH