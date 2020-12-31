Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year''s ceremonies

Matteo Bruni said Francis is suffering from painful sciatica and wont preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peters Basilica. The pope also wont celebrate Mass on New Years Day in the basilica for the same reason.Francis has suffered from the problem in the past.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:06 IST
Back pain causes pope to skip Vatican New Year''s ceremonies

Pope Francis is skipping New Years ceremonies due to what the Vatican says is a painful back condition, a spokesman said Thursday. Matteo Bruni said Francis is suffering from “painful sciatica” and wont preside at a year-end prayer service Thursday evening in St. Peters Basilica. The pope also wont celebrate Mass on New Years Day in the basilica for the same reason.

Francis has suffered from the problem in the past. Sciatica can cause back and leg pain and is due to compression on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve which runs from the lower spine down the thigh. Despite the back pain, Bruni said Francis will deliver his scheduled New Year's blessing during an appearance at noon Friday in the library of the Apostolic Palace.

To discourage crowds in St. Peter's Square during a COVID-19 surge in Italy, Francis lately has moved his weekly and holiday blessing appearances to inside the Vatican instead of greeting faithful from a palace window overlooking the square. The Thursday evening Vespers service and the Friday Mass will go ahead but will be presided over by Vatican cardinals.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbe...

EPFO begins crediting 8.5 pc interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Fri

Retirement fund body EPFO has retained 8.5 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier, and also began crediting the same into their accounts on Thursday. A large numb...

PREVIEW-Rallying-Dakar racers ready for Saudi desert after COVID quarantine

The Dakar Rally, the first major motorsport event of 2021, heads into the dunes and remote deserts of Saudi Arabia in a bivouac bubble this weekend. All participants in the gruelling event, which starts in Jeddah on Sunday and ends in the R...

BJP hosts webinars to push 'one nation, one election' idea

In a series of webinars, the BJP has pushed the idea of one nation, one election by highlighting the drawbacks of frequent polls and the fact that India used to have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections till 1960s. In a webinar hel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020