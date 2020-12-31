Modi pays tributes to 'soldier mountaineer'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, lauded as ''soldier mountaineer'', saying his special bond with the mountains will be remembered. ''An irreparable loss! Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar (Retired) served the nation with exceptional courage and diligence. His special bond with the mountains will be remembered. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted. He was responding to the Indian Army's tweet about his demise. ''The Soldier Mountaineer. Indian Army pays homage to Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar – The Soldier Mountaineer who will continue to inspire generations. Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar passed away today leaving behind a saga of utmost dedication, courage and bravery,'' it said.