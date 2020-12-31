Adhikari pays tribute to Somen Mitra, meets Cong leader's family members

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari onThursday visited the residence of Somen Mitra, who diedearlier in the year due to age-related ailments, and paidtribute to the Congress veteran

Adhikari met Mitra's wife and former MLA Shikha andtheir son and state youth Congress member Rohan, andparticipated in a programme organised in memory of the lateleader

The newly inducted BJP leader stressed that there wasno political overtone to the visit, and that he shares ''deep-rooted personal relations'' with the Mitra family.