Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies

Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as US attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said.

PTI | Pittsburgh | Updated: 01-01-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 02:01 IST
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies

Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as US attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88. Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He suffered a mild stroke in June 2014.

Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation's top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain damaged in an auto accident. After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the United Nations' efficiency.

''I've always had an opportunity to right a vessel that was somewhat listing and taking on water,'' he told The Associated Press in 1999. ''I wouldn't object to being characterized as a 'Mr. Fix It.' I've liked the day-in, day-out challenges of governance.''.

TRENDING

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

New research may explain severe virus attacks on lungs

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

FOCUS-Local funding crisis threatens U.S. vaccine rollout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes out wild pandemic year with Dow, S&P at records

U.S. stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow and SP 500 at records, as the three major U.S. equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the COVID-19 virus as investors looked to a post-pandemic...

Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

President Donald Trump delivered a year-end video message on Thursday after returning early from vacation, highlighting his administrations work to rapidly develop a vaccine against COVID-19 and rebuild the economy. As the end of his presid...

U.S. CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,...

Reuters Health News Summary

British doctors have said a government decision to delay giving a coronavirus vaccine booster shot to vulnerable patients who have already had a first dose will be distressing and disruptive, their trade union said on Thursday. The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020