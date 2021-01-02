Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP confident of comfortable win in 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the BJP is confident of a comfortable win in the 2022 state legislative Assembly elections. People will repose their faith in the BJP and the government, he said, adding that the party is confident of winning the polls comfortably.The elections for all 40 seats of the Goa Legislative Assembly will take place in March, 2022..

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-01-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 15:10 IST
BJP confident of comfortable win in 2022 Goa Assembly polls: Sawant
Pramod Sawant Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the BJP is confident of a comfortable win in the 2022 state legislative Assembly elections. Sawant was speaking to reporters in Margao city of South Goa where he will address a workshop for party workers.

''The party is geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections. We will be holding our workshops in all 40 Assembly constituencies,'' the BJP leader said. People will repose their faith in the BJP and the government, he said, adding that the party is confident of winning the polls comfortably.

The elections for all 40 seats of the Goa Legislative Assembly will take place in March, 2022..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi for another global recognition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after he was rated as the most popular head of Government by an American research firm. Calling it a proud moment for India, he observed that the prime minister...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told...

MLA urges Centre to rescue Indians stranded on ships in China

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur has written to the External Affairs Minister, urging him to help 39 Indians, including many from Maharashtra, who are stranded on two cargo ships in Chinese waters for the last several months. Some of...

Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain

Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom UK have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. Results of the 15 samples that had tested positive for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021