Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.45 PM

At least 25 healthworkers each took part in the dry run, organised in fourdistricts of Kerala to asses the preparedness ofthe state's health sector for the COVID-19 vaccination oncethe vaccine is received

MES2 TN-MEETING-STALIN-FLUTTER Woman creates flutter at DMK's makkal grama sabha meeting Coimbatore: A woman caused a flutter at a people's gramasabha meeting presided over by DMK President M K Stalin inthe district, questioning the necessity of such an event andaccusing the party of not taking steps to solve the people'sproblems

MES4 TN-CM-CAMPAIGN Stalin deliberately slandering me, has no intention of working hard to come to power: TN CM Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami accused DMK president M K Stalin of ''deliberately slandering''him and his AIADMK government with false accusations and saidthe leader of the opposition has no intention of working hardto come to power.