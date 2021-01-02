Left Menu
Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.45 PM

Updated: 02-01-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 17:49 IST
Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.45 PM
At least 25 healthworkers each took part in the dry run, organised in fourdistricts of Kerala to asses the preparedness ofthe state's health sector for the COVID-19 vaccination oncethe vaccine is received

MES2 TN-MEETING-STALIN-FLUTTER Woman creates flutter at DMK's makkal grama sabha meeting Coimbatore: A woman caused a flutter at a people's gramasabha meeting presided over by DMK President M K Stalin inthe district, questioning the necessity of such an event andaccusing the party of not taking steps to solve the people'sproblems

MES4 TN-CM-CAMPAIGN Stalin deliberately slandering me, has no intention of working hard to come to power: TN CM Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami accused DMK president M K Stalin of ''deliberately slandering''him and his AIADMK government with false accusations and saidthe leader of the opposition has no intention of working hardto come to power.

Soccer-Spurs condemn trio for COVID-19 protocol breach in Christmas party

Tottenham Hotspur condemned the actions of midfielders Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Sergio Reguilon after the trio breached COVID-19 protocols to attend a Christmas party. Pictures on social media showed the three Spurs pla...

China's muscle flexing in East China Sea 'wearing down' Japanese resistance: Report

In an attempt to wear down Japanese resistance in disputed East China Sea, China has been ramping up civilian and military presence in the airspace and waters around a rocky uninhabited group of islands, which are under Japanese administrat...

Elderly woman, two children killed as hut catches fire in Rajasthan

An elderly woman and two children died after a thatched hut caught fire in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Surnana village on Friday, Station House Officer, Lunkaransar police station, Ishwar...

Air stays 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

The average air quality stayed severe in the national capital region of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it remained very poor in Gurgaon, a government agency data on air pollution for the last 24 hours said on Saturday. ...
