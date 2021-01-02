Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court fixes Jan 11 for next hearing in case by shooter against Irani

An Uttar Pradesh court fixed January 11 as the next date of hearing in the case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the central womens commission.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:48 IST
Court fixes Jan 11 for next hearing in case by shooter against Irani

An Uttar Pradesh court fixed January 11 as the next date of hearing in the case filed by shooter Vartika Singh against Union minister Smriti Irani and two others for allegedly demanding money to make her a member of the central women's commission. The MP-MLA court in Sultanpur was to decide if the case falls under its jurisdiction.

Additional District Judge P K Jayant fixed January 11 as the next date for arguments over admission, Singh's lawyer Rohit Tripathi said. Speaking to reporters, Singh said: ''I had filed a case of defamation against Union minister Smriti Irani and her aides for maligning my image. I do not have any relationship with any political party.'' Irani's legal counsel had said last week that the case was based on ''the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods'' and that ''political patronage'' is writ large on the matter.

Days after she was herself named in a police complaint, the shooter had alleged that people close to the minister issued her a fake letter, appointing her as a member the central women's commission, a possible reference to the National Commission for Women. Vartika Singh alleged that Vijay Gupta and Rajnish Singh, the two 'aides' of the Union minister, initially demanded Rs 1 crore from her and then brought the amount down to Rs 25 lakh. She also alleged that one of the men talked to her in an obscene manner.

On November 23, however, Gupta had lodged a complaint against the shooter and another person at Musafirkhana police station in Amethi district, accusing them of levelling unfounded charges against him and trying to spoil his image, following which police had lodged an FIR against her. Vartika Singh, however, claimed that the complaint was lodged after she threatened to expose ''corruption''. PTI CORR NAV HMB

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria frees former spy chief jailed during mass protests

An Algerian military appeals court on Saturday acquitted three top officials who were jailed in 2019 during mass protests, sources close to the officials said. The three - two former security chiefs and the younger brother of former Preside...

Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021