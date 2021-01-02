Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abandon 'obstinate attitude', withdraw new farm laws: Cong to govt

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to abandon its obstinate attitude and agree to the demands of the farmers protesting the new farm laws amid cold weather conditions. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said reports of deaths of farmers while protesting at the Delhi border amid harsh winter conditions are disturbing.According to media reports, 57 farmers have lost their lives while scores are unwell.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:49 IST
Abandon 'obstinate attitude', withdraw new farm laws: Cong to govt

The Congress on Saturday urged the government to abandon its ''obstinate attitude'' and agree to the demands of the farmers protesting the new farm laws amid cold weather conditions. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said reports of deaths of farmers while protesting at the Delhi border amid harsh winter conditions are ''disturbing''.

''According to media reports, 57 farmers have lost their lives while scores are unwell. The government is showing gross insensitivity by not acceding to the demands of the protesting farmers,'' said the Congress general secretary and its Uttar Pradesh in-charge. Reacting to a media report that a protesting farmer had reportedly committed suicide, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, ''After Sant Baba Ram Singh from Karnal (Haryana) and Amarjeet Singh from Fazlika (Punjab), the news of Kashmir Singh from Bilaspur (Uttarakhand) sacrificing life in the farmers' movement is very distressing.'' ''The ruthless government should abandon its obstinate attitude and withdraw the three black laws immediately,'' Surjewala said in the tweet in Hindi.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram saluted the resoluteness of the farmers. ''The government must relent and agree to keep the farm laws in abeyance pending its repeal. Any new law must take into account the needs and desires of the farming community,'' he tweeted.

After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Braving the cold, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against these three new laws.

The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria frees former spy chief jailed during mass protests

An Algerian military appeals court on Saturday acquitted three top officials who were jailed in 2019 during mass protests, sources close to the officials said. The three - two former security chiefs and the younger brother of former Preside...

Alleged Bio bubble breach: BCCI set to back its players as 5 sent in isolation, investigation launched

Five India Test players, including vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, have been placed in isolation and an investigation launched into a possible breach of the COVID-19 bio-security protoco...

Adityanath confident COVID-19 vaccine will be made available around Makar Sankranti

Uttar Pradesh government is confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to the people of the state around Makar Sankranti, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of l...

India approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, another to follow

India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the worlds second most populous country. A team of experts at Indias drugs regulator has also recomme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021