PM Modi getting high approval rating among world leaders is a matter of pride for us: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving highest approval rating among world leaders according to a survey by an American research firm and said, "it is a moment of pride for us that PM Modi is our leader".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:31 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving highest approval rating among world leaders according to a survey by an American research firm and said, "it is a moment of pride for us that PM Modi is our leader".

Singh, who is Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister in tackling the challenge posed by coronavirus and said he took preemptive measures. PM Modi has received the highest approval rating among world leaders according to a survey by American research firm Morning Consult.

Singh said the world has acknowledged it for years "but as it is an era of data, many surveys have also backed this fact". "Corona has hit the entire world equally but it was the farsightedness of PM Modi that he took preemptive measures. Everyone questioned the measures earlier but later acknowledged that despite high population we dealt with the pandemic better than others," Singh told ANI.

Singh said PM Modi's net approval rating was 55 per cent in the survey done by the US firm. He referred to Gallup International Survey of 17 countries in April in which 91 per cent Indians backed the Modi government's initiatives against COVID-19.

The minister also referred to honours given to the Prime Minister including Legion of Merit award of USA, Global Goalkeeper Award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, UAE's highest civilian order, Seoul Peace Prize, Philip Kotler Presidential Award, UNEP Champions of the Earth Award, Grand Collar of State of Palestine Award, Amir Amanullah Khan Award and highest civilian honour of Saudi Arabia. Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, who held a press conference, also referred to awards given to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

