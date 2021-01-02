Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five-time MLA Bal Mukand Sharma from Ferozepur dies

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and five-time legislator from Ferozpur Pandit Bal Mukand Sharma on Saturday passed away at the PGIMER in Chandigarh after a brief illness. When the Congress formed government in Punjab in 1992, he was made Cabinet minister.Sharma is survived by four sons.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:18 IST
Five-time MLA Bal Mukand Sharma from Ferozepur dies

Former Punjab Cabinet minister and five-time legislator from Ferozpur Pandit Bal Mukand Sharma on Saturday passed away at the PGIMER in Chandigarh after a brief illness. He was 90.

Ironically, it was Sharma’s birthday on Saturday. Sharma was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on December 16.

Sharma represented Ferozepur Vidhan Sabha seat five times from 1969 to 1992. He had won his first election in 1969 on a Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) ticket and later joined Congress. When the Congress formed government in Punjab in 1992, he was made Cabinet minister.

Sharma is survived by four sons. His eldest son Gulshan Sh said the cremation will take place at their native place in Ferozepur on Monday..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Ma, Mati and Manush mother, motherland and people of West Bengal have been cheated during the Trinamool Congress rule in the state. The BJP leader, during a door-to-door camp...

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021