U.S. Senator Cruz joins Republican block to object to Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will be among a dozen Republican senators who will challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress next week – a largely symbolic move that has little chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:40 IST
The Republicans join Senator Josh Hawley, who earlier this week became the first sitting member of the Senate to announce he would challenge the election result. Image Credit: Twitter(@SenTedCruz)

In a statement, Cruz and the other senators said they intend to vote to reject electors from swing states that have been at the centre of President Donald Trump's unproven assertions of election fraud and will call for the establishment of a commission to investigate claims of fraud on an emergency basis. Cruz was joined in the statement by Senators Ron Johnson, James Lankford, Steve Daines, John Kennedy, Marsha Blackburn, Mike Braun, along with Cynthia Lummis, Tommy Tuberville, Bill Hagerty, and Roger Marshall, all of whom will be sworn in as senators on Sunday in the new Congress.

Biden will be sworn into office on Jan. 20.

