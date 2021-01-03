Left Menu
Probe agencies carrying out 'audit' of my father's grave: Mehbooba Mufti

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said it is mortifying that the probe agencies are running an audit on the mausoleum of her father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.In her first reaction after her partys youth wing leader Waheed Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency NIA, Mehbooba said the probe agencies have been burrowing through government files and her bank accounts for the last two years and found nothing.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-01-2021 14:59 IST
''Let them prove a single case, I am ready to face the consequences,'' said PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti about the cases being probed by various investigating agencies, including the NIA which has arrested a senior leader of her party on terror funding charges. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said it is mortifying that the probe agencies are running an ''audit'' on the mausoleum of her father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed.

In her first reaction after her party's youth wing leader Waheed Parra was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mehbooba said the probe agencies have been burrowing through government files and her bank accounts for the last two years and found nothing. In an interview with PTI, she said, ''It's mortifying and disgusting that they are now running an audit on the mausoleum of my late father. How much lower will they stoop?'' Sayeed died in 2016 and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

There was no reaction either from the NIA or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the PDP chief's claims. Referring to the alleged bunglings in Jammu and Kashmir Bank during her tenure as the chief minister, Mehbooba said, ''What bungling? Let them prove a single case where I or anyone close to me has indulged in any kind of financial misappropriation. I am ready to face the consequences.'' On the arrest of Parra by the NIA, she said, after having ''failed to prove any corruption charge against me, they are resorting to other ways of maligning me by linking me to terror funding''.

''Waheed is a great advocate of democracy, reconciliation and dialogue. He has motivated thousands of youths to join the mainstream. All these charges are figments of their imagination to force me to change track and parrot their narrative,'' she said. Parra was arrested by the NIA in November for allegedly getting in touch with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists seeking support for Mehbooba during her Parliamentary elections. The NIA alleges that Parra had paid money through suspended Deputy SP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who has already been arrested for ferrying terrorists from Srinagar to Jammu.

