Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prelate blocked for months by Belarus resigns Minsk post

Pope Francis on Sunday accepted the resignation of Minsk archbishop who had been blocked for months by Belarusian authorities from returning to his homeland after criticising a crackdown on anti-government protesters there. Often popes allow bishops to stay on for months, even years, after turning 75.The day after Kondrusiewicz had tried to return to Belarus, Lukashenko accused him of delving into politics and dragging believers into it.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:14 IST
Prelate blocked for months by Belarus resigns Minsk post

Pope Francis on Sunday accepted the resignation of Minsk archbishop who had been blocked for months by Belarusian authorities from returning to his homeland after criticising a crackdown on anti-government protesters there. Monsignor Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, in charge of the Minsk-Mohilev diocese, had only returned to Belarus on December 24, just in time to celebrate Christmas Mass.

That was nearly four months after he was blocked entry while traveling back from a religious visit to Poland. The impasse ended last month after Francis sent a former Vatican ambassador to Belarus to Minsk to meet with the country's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Church rules require bishops to submit their resignation ahead of their 75th birthday, and the Vatican said Kondrusiewicz, who turned 75 on Sunday, had done so. The pope immediately allowed him to step down. Often popes allow bishops to stay on for months, even years, after turning 75.

The day after Kondrusiewicz had tried to return to Belarus, Lukashenko accused him of “delving into politics and dragging believers” into it. Weeks of massive protests had seen Belarus citizens flood into the streets in daily protests demand Lukashenkos resignation. The presidents victory after an August 9 election was widely viewed as fraudulent. Protests have continued in defiance of a brutal police crackdown that has detained more than 30,000 demonstrators. Francis named an apostolic administrator to head the archdiocese for now, Monsignor Kazimierz Wielikosielec, who has been serving as an auxiliary bishop in the Pinsk diocese.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel along Jammu-Srinagar highway likely to complete by March

The work on the double tube 8.5-km-long Banihal-Qazigund tunnel along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is nearing completion and is likely to open for traffic in March. The work on the Rs 2100-crore project started in June 2011 by...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours NATION DEL26 VIRUS-2NDLD VACCINE India approves Oxfords, Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use New Delhi Indias drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine ...

Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday held discussions with his close assoiciates and supporters here over his next course of political action and said he might make an announcement soon. Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kin...

COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 151 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 58,095 on Sunday after 151 people were detected with the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 2,256, an official said. The number of people discharged so far is 52,932, including 153...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021