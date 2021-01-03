Left Menu
Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kind of move from him, Alagiri said he might either come up with a good decision or not, seven years after he was expelled from the DMK for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of sibling rivalry with his brother and incumbent party chief M K Stalin.With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu likely to be held in April-May, the former Union Ministers role is being speculated, from joining the BJP to floating his own outfit.

Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday held discussions with his close assoiciates and supporters here over his next course of political action and said he might make an announcement soon. Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kind of move from him, Alagiri said he might either come up with a ''good decision'' or not, seven years after he was expelled from the DMK for alleged anti-party activities in the wake of sibling rivalry with his brother and incumbent party chief M K Stalin.

With Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu likely to be held in April-May, the former Union Minister's role is being speculated, from joining the BJP to floating his own outfit. He also trained his guns on Stalin, claiming his younger brother ''can never become Chief Minister'' of Tamil Nadu.

''I will soon announce my decision. The supporters should accept itwhether is is good decision or not,'' Alagiri told a well-attended meeting of his supporters here. The former DMK South Organisation Secretary said he was never behind posts and claimed such responsibilities were 'forced' on him by his father and late DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

Recalling the bypoll victory in Tirumangalam in 2009 here under his leadership, when DMK was in power in the state, Alagiri said he ensured his party won by a margin of 40,000 votes. Contrary to claims of a ''Tirumangalam formula'' involving cash distribution ''by media and some persons,'' Alagiri said he had ensured the DMK's victory only through sheer hard work.

He claimed that Stalin and Maran brothers imploredhim to work and help the party to win in the Tirumangalamby poll. He further claimed that he had once told Stalin that ''you are everything'' after Karunanidhi and wondered why he was kicked out of the party later.

A critic of his sibling, Alagiri said Stalin's supporters often hail him as ''future CM.'' ''Now I say Stalin can never become chief minister. My supporters won't allow you,'' he added. Alagiri, a former Madurai strongman of the DMK with considerable clout in southern districts, also claimed that Karunanidhi was not keen on contesting the 2016 Assembly polls, where he won from his native Tiruvarur constituency.

