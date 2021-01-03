Left Menu
Aurangabad renaming row:BJP leader Pravin Darekar attacks Sena

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Sunday asked the ruling Shiv Sena to clarify its stand on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar in view of the objection raised by the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA government in the state.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 21:52 IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Sunday asked the ruling Shiv Sena to clarify its stand on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar in view of the objection raised by the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. The Sena first made the demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar over two decades ago, and a proposal was passed in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in June 1995, which was challenged by a Congress corporator in the high court and later in the Supreme Court.

The issue has come back to the forefront of the state politics over the past few days. ''I believe a change in the name of any city will not help in its development. The Sena proposed that the name of Aurangabad be charged. Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has opposed the proposal. Now Shiv Sena must clarify if it wants power or pride,'' Darekar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters.

The Congress on Saturday reiterated its opposition to renaming Aurangabad even as the Sena said the name change would happen soon but the issue would not rock the coalition government in Maharashtra..

