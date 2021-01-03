Left Menu
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the misconception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will get cleared as people of the country were with the farmers protesting in Delhi against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

People stand with protesting farmers, PM Modi's misconcepiton will be cleared: Rajasthan CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the ''misconception'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will get cleared as people of the country were with the farmers protesting in Delhi against the farm laws passed by the Centre. He said it is ''height of insensitivity'' of the Centre that even after 39 days of farmers protest, it is not paying any heed. The government believes that farmers will get tired and the issue will gradually meet an end.

''Farmers are sensible that they are protesting peacefully. The feelings of people in six lakh villages are with the protesting farmers. Misconception of Modi ji and Shah ji will get cleared in the times to come,'' Gehlot said here. The Congress organised a day-long protest on Sunday in support of farmers against the farm laws. Congress leader and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also joined the protest organised by state Congress at Shaheed Smarak here.

CM Gehlot said the Centre does not have the right to decide the fate of farmers. He said the ''fascist'' government at the Centre does not believe in democracy and wants to destroy the country. They are working to divide Hindu and Muslims and their intention is not right, Gehlot said.

He said that this time the government has messed up with farmers, who are wise enough and no one is instigating them. The situation is serious so Congress wants to give a message that each party worker is with farmers and will join the protests with them if it is necessitated, he added.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra said the Central government was not paying heed to farmers as it was working to give benefit to the big industrialists. He said the NDA government in its previous term had to withdraw a land acquisition bill owing to protests and in the same manner the government will have to take back the farm laws.

Dotasra said the party will keep supporting farmers untill the new laws are not taken back. Congress leader Pilot said the Centre enacted the farm laws in an ''autocratic manner''.

The CM advocated that farmers should get more than the fair price for their produce. The Centre should withdraw the farm laws and if supporting farmers is politics, then Congress will continue to do it..

