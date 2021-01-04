Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attacks on 2 villages in Niger kill at least 100 people

The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked on Saturday after locals killed two fighters, local officials said, taking place the same day as the West African nations electoral commission announced that presidential elections would be heading to a second round.Niger has endured several attacks by Islamic extremists, including the Nigeria-based Boko Haram, and fighters linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

PTI | Niamey | Updated: 04-01-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 03:59 IST
Attacks on 2 villages in Niger kill at least 100 people

Islamic extremists staged attacks on two villages in Niger near its border with Mali, killing at least 100 people, Niger's prime minister said on Sunday. Prime Minister Brigi Rafini travelled to the two villages of Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye a day after the attack.

''We came to provide moral support and present the condolences of the president of the republic, the government and the entire Niger nation,'' he said. The villages in the insecure Tillaberi region were attacked on Saturday after locals killed two fighters, local officials said, taking place the same day as the West African nation's electoral commission announced that presidential elections would be heading to a second round.

Niger has endured several attacks by Islamic extremists, including the Nigeria-based Boko Haram, and fighters linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida. Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been displaced, despite the presence of thousands of regional and international troops.

While jihadists in the region pose a growing threat, the West African country is expected to see its first democratic transition of power since independence from France in 1960. Some 7.4 million Nigeriens were registered to vote on December 27 to elect the successor to President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms and is stepping down.

According to results announced on Saturday, a second round will be needed after none of the 28 candidates won a majority. Former Foreign Minister Mohamed Bazoum of the ruling party will face off with former President Mahamane Ousmane on February 21.

TRENDING

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

India approves AstraZeneca and local COVID vaccines, rollout soon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Defending champion Sainz leads Dakar after first stage

Defending champion Carlos Sainz took the lead in the Dakar Rally car category after winning Sundays first proper stage in the Saudi Arabian desert ahead of Mini team mate Stephane Peterhansel.The Spaniard was eight seconds clear of Mr Dakar...

Militants attack bus in central Syria, killing 9

Militants ambushed buses traveling down a highway in central Syria late on Sunday, killing nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, state media reported. The ambush is the second this week to target buses traveling between government-cont...

At least nine Syrian soldiers killed in militant attack in Badia

At least nine Syrian army soldiers were killed on Sunday in an ambush on their bus on a main highway in the central Syrian desert in the second such incident in less than a week by suspected Islamic State militants, residents and defectors ...

NFL-Punchline no more? Browns end historic playoff drought

The Cleveland Browns snapped the longest active playoff drought in the National Football League NFL on Sunday, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-22 to reach the postseason for the first time since 2002.Years of agony - including 12 strai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021