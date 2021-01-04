Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK betrayed me, it has forgotten Karunanidhi: Alagiri

Ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Sunday held a roadshow in Madurai where he said that his former party has betrayed him and has forgotten Karunanidhi.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:31 IST
DMK betrayed me, it has forgotten Karunanidhi: Alagiri
MK Alagiri speaking to his supporters at a public meeting in Madurai on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ousted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Alagiri on Sunday held a roadshow in Madurai where he said that his former party has betrayed him and has forgotten Karunanidhi. "In today's meeting, many people suggested that I start a new party. A few say they will accept my decision. Soon I will make an announcement. Good or not, all should accept it," he said.

Alagiri further said: "When I was union minister, Karunanidhi had asked me to make Stalin Deputy Chief Minister and I agreed. No one in the DMK will accept that Karunanidhi has surpassed Stalin. The grown-ups of DMK have betrayed me. No one can be created like Karunanidhi. DMK is currently operating by forgetting such a leader." Alagiri further said that in DMK he had recommended for Stalin to became treasurer but the latter was jealous because he got the post of South Zone secretary.

"I told Stalin that after Karunanidhi you will be everything in the party. I fail to understand that he betrayed me like this," Alagiri said. Alagiri, a former Union Minister, is the elder brother of MK Stalin, who is the president of DMK.

Alagiri was expelled from the party by his father in 2014 at the height of a succession crisis between him and Stalin. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's most populous state reports zero COVID cases, urges thousands to get tested

Australias most populous state New South Wales NSW on Monday reported zero local coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly three weeks, as Sydney battled multiple outbreaks and authorities urged tens of thousands of people to get teste...

ISL 7: ATKMB were superior in second-half against NEUFC, says Habas

After defeating NorthEast United on Sunday in the Indian Super League ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas said that his side was superior in the second half of the game. ATK Mohun Bagans Roy Krishna was awarded the Man of the Match awa...

Zimbabwe Cricket suspends all cricket activities due to rising COVID-19 cases

Zimbabwe Cricket ZC has temporarily suspended all cricket activities in the country in the wake of new lockdown restrictions announced by the government due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. According to ESPNcricinfo report, in fact, all sportin...

Hrithik Roshan is 'back on set'

Bollywoods star Hrithik Roshan during late hours on Sunday revealed that he is back on the sets after months-long hiatus. The 46-year-old actor shared the detail with his fans through an Instagram post which he complimented with an alluring...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021