AIADMK urges Chief Secretary not to allow Cong protest against

The opposition AIADMK on Monday urged Puducherry Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar not to grant permission to the ruling Congress for its proposed indefinite dharna from January 8 to press for recall of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi by the Centre, citing concerns of COVID-19 spread. In a petition, submitted to Kumar by a delegation of AIADMK members led by senior leader and former MLA Om Sakthi Segar, the party claimed the agitation was aimed at political gains and the Congress was not bothered about law and order and public health issues.

Segar later told reporters that although the spread of COVID-19 had been kept under control now, all the efforts taken so far would go for a toss by such agitations. The government should deny permission for the agitation in the larger interest of public peace, he added.

Chief Minister V Nareayanasamy had on Sunday said the ''massive protest'' in front of the Raj Nivas was intended to press the Centre to recall Bedi, with whom his government has been at loggerheads over various issues since she assumed the post in 2016. He has accused Bedi of impeding implementation of various welfare measures for people, a oft-repeated charge denied by the Lt Governor on many occasions in the past.

Narayanasamy said the Secular Democratic Alliance headed by Congress would stage the dharna till Bedi was shunted out of Puducherry..