Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh makes amends over vaccine remark, says did not insult scientists

Questioned again by reporters on his remarks, the SP asked the Centre to tell when the poor people in the state will get the anti-COVID shot and if it will be available free.I have never raised any questions on any scientist developing the vaccine or any person helping in making the vaccine.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:58 IST
Akhilesh makes amends over vaccine remark, says did not insult scientists

Two days after Akhilesh Yadav said he will not get himself injected with a “BJP vaccine” against coronavirus, the Samajwadi Party chief asserted Monday that he had never insulted the scientists who developed it. Yadav’s comment on Saturday that he could not trust a vaccine which would be used by a BJP government had triggered sharp reactions from the ruling party as well as leaders like Omar Abdullah of the National Conference.

The SP chief had tried to make amends on Twitter the same day, saying he was not referring to the scientists. Questioned again by reporters on his remarks, the SP asked the Centre to tell when the poor people in the state will get the anti-COVID shot and if it will be available free.

''I have never raised any questions on any scientist developing the vaccine or any person helping in making the vaccine. I only raised questions on the BJP as people do not have faith in the party because of the decisions taken by it,” he said. But he appeared to raise doubts again against the vaccines set to be rolled out in the country in the coming days, asking what happened with the Haryana minister who had got himself vaccinated.

“The government hospital could not treat him, so he went to a private hospital to save his life,'' Yadav said. The apparent reference was to Haryana’s Anil Vij who had tested positive for coronavirus days after taking part in a trial for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

It was however clarified then that not all participants in the trial were injected with the vaccine – a proportion of them were administered placebos. In any case, it needed two shots days apart for the immunity to kick in. Akhilesh Yadav said after the “debate” on the vaccines, the government should come forward and remove all doubts.

''We want to know from the government when the poor people in the state will get vaccinated, and whether it will be free of cost or not,” he said. “The government should tell its plan. First of all the people of the press should get vaccinated. I am saying this with full seriousness that you people risked your lives during the COVID-19 coverage, and some of your people lost their lives,'' Yadav added.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had termed Yadav’s vaccination remarks an ”insult” to the country’s doctors and scientists. BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of creating doubts over the vaccines, hampering the fight against the virus. Yadav also targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Muradnagar tragedy in which at least 24 people died after a roof at a crematorium collapsed on Saturday.

He said the families of those killed should get Rs 50 lakh each as financial help. The former chief minister questioned the state government’s claim on creating jobs.

“Had this really happened, not a single youth in Uttar Pradesh would have committed suicide,'' The SP president said. He also accused the BJP government of “copying” his government’s Samajwadi Pension Scheme, referring to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi under which small farmers get Rs 6,000 every year.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police SP of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, 3,72,876 fami...

UPSC recommends 89 more candidates for civil services

The UPSC has recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination, according to an official statement issued on Monday. The result of the 2019 civil services ...

IMD forecasts thunderstorm, moderate rains in parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of most places of e...

Most OPEC+ producers oppose Feb output increase -sources

Most OPEC oil-producing countries oppose plans to increase output from February as winter lockdowns to contain the coronavirus choke demand, three OPEC sources told Reuters on Monday.OPEC, which groups OPEC and other producers including Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021