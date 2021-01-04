Dalai Lama congratulates Nancy Pelosi on being elected as US House of Representatives speaker

Left Menu
Central Tibetan Administration CTA President Lobsang Sangay also congratulated Pelosi for being re-elected as the speaker of the US House of Representatives for the fourth term.

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:08 IST
The Dalai Lama wrote to Nancy Pelosi on Monday to congratulate her on securing a fourth term as the speaker of the US House of Representatives and also to wish her a happy new year. ''I have no doubt that as the Speaker of the House, you will continue to play a crucial role in advancing the hopes and aspirations of the people of the United States, while also helping to shape a more peaceful and harmonious world.

''As always, I would like to express my deep respect and gratitude to you for your firm and ongoing support for the Tibetan people, as well as the personal friendship you have shown me,'' the Dalai Lama wrote to Pelosi. In conclusion, he offered his prayers and good wishes to her.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Lobsang Sangay also congratulated Pelosi for being re-elected as the speaker of the US House of Representatives for the fourth term. In a congratulatory letter addressed to Pelosi, he wrote, ''It gives me great joy to congratulate you on behalf of the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan people for your well-deserved re-election as the House Speaker for the fourth non-consecutive term.'' ''You are known as a fearless leader who always endeavoured for greater good irrespective of the challenges. Through your leadership, you ensured equality and inclusivity of all and championed significant issues, including human rights.

''We can't thank you enough for being a powerful voice against the Chinese government's human rights violations and injustices, including in Tibet. Thank you for securing the passage of landmark legislations such as the Tibet Policy and Support Act, 2019 that seeks to challenge China's spiralling human rights violations and growing defiance of international laws. I hope that other democracies would follow the US lead,'' Sangay wrote to her. Recounting the several meetings between Pelosi and him, the CTA president said, ''I had the privilege of meeting you several times and your visit to Dharmshala is memorable. We once again express our sincerest congratulations and wish you success in all your endeavours and may you continue to be the beacon of hope and inspiration.'' PTI CORR RC

