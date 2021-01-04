Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong offers aid to kin of farmers who died during stir against agri laws

Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centres farm laws.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:46 IST
Cong offers aid to kin of farmers who died during stir against agri laws

Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Hooda said all Congress MLAs will make efforts to help the families.

Hooda also demanded from the state government to provide financial help and government job to a member of the each family. He said it is the responsibility of the government to do so as people have lost their lives because of its stubborn attitude and insensitivity.

“In such a situation, the government should come forward to help the affected families without delay. If the present government does not do this, then this work will be done whenever the next Congress government is formed,” the former chief minister said. During the ongoing agitation at the borders of Delhi, many farmers have lost their lives.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to pronounce verdict on Tuesday on pleas against Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict Tuesday on a batch of pleas, which have questioned several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to ambitious Central vista project. The Central Vista revamp, announced...

City-based doc comes out with Covid hygiene practices in Braille format

For the benefit of the visuallyimpaired, a city-based doctor has launched COVID-19 personalhygiene practices in Braille formatDr T S Chandrasekar, Founder and managing Trustee ofMedIndia Charitable Trust --a unit of MedIndia Hospitals anda ...

Qatar reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 144,644 in total

Doha Qatar, January 4 ANIXinhua The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 207 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 144,644, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 117...

2020 was 8th warmest year since 1901: IMD

The year 2020 was the eight warmest since 1901 but it was substantially lower than the highest warming observed in 2016, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Monday. During the year, annual mean land surface air temperature avera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021