AAP to hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas across Delhi from January 7-15

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP will hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas across the national capital from January 7 to 15 to inform people about alleged corruptions in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leader Durgesh Pathak said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:02 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas across the national capital from January 7 to 15 to inform people about alleged corruptions in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations, party leader Durgesh Pathak said on Monday. At a press conference, he said through these meetings, the AAP will appraise the people of Delhi about the ''scams of the BJP in the municipal corporations during the last 15 years.'' ''The Aam Aadmi Party has identified around 600 speakers to address these Mohalla Sabhas,'' Pathak said.

He said the party will hold 2,500 Mohalla Sabha across Delhi from January 7-15 to take the issues of the corruption of the BJP ruled municipal corporations to every citizen. Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, councillors, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, sangathan mantris and ward in-charges will communicate with the people in the Mohalla Sabhas, Pathak added.

