New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DEL70 UP-CONVERSION-CIVIL SERVANTS UP anti-conversion law applies to all, safeguards women's dignity: Former IAS, IPS, judges, veterans New Delhi: Defending the anti-conversion law enacted by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, a group of former judges, civil servants and veterans on Monday hit out at its critics, saying they seem to have ''usurped'' the constitutional power of judicial review to put every law of the land to the ''test of their own whims''. .

DEL68 BIRD FLU-HP Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, after cases reported in Raj, MP and Kerala Shimla: Migratory birds found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have tested positive for bird flu, according to officials, the fourth state to report cases of the dreaded avian influenza in recent days. . DEL81 RJ-BIRD FLU Over 170 more birds found dead in Rajasthan Jaipur: Over 170 new bird deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Monday, amid an outbreak of bird flu in some parts of the country, officials said. .

DES28 RJ-HOSPITAL Services disrupted at Jaipur hospital as kin of dead patient thrash staff member Jaipur: Relatives of man who died at Jaipur’s government-run Sawai Man Singh hospital thrashed an employees and vandalised a ward on Monday, triggering a boycott of work by the nursing staff for a few hours. . LGD8 CH-HC-RELIANCE Reliance Jio moves HC against damage to infra, forcible closure of stores Chandigarh: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High court, seeking action against those causing damage to its network infrastructure and forcible closure of its stores. .

DES36 PB-FARMERS-RELIANCE Reliance's affidavit in Punjab & Haryana HC full of false claims: Farmers' body Chandigarh: Hours after Reliance approched the Punjab and Haryana HC against the damage to its cellular infrastructure and forcible closure of its stores, a pan-India farmers' body said the affidavit filed by the firm in the court is full of ''false'' claims. . LGD19 PB-COURT-SACRILEGE-CBI HC directs CBI to hand over case files related to 2015 sacrilege incidents to Punjab Police Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI to hand over all case diaries and papers related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents, including alleged desecration of Guru Granth Sahib, to the Punjab Police within a month. .

DES31 HR-FARMERS-HOODA Cong offers aid to kin of farmers who died during stir against agri laws Chandigarh: Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said the Congress Legislature Party will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to families of farmers who have died during the agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. DES45 HR-VIRUS-CASES Haryana reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 244 fresh cases in a day Chandigarh: Haryana on Monday reported six more COVID-19 fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,923, while 244 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,63,312. . DEL54 HP-DALAI LAMA-PELOSI Dalai Lama congratulates Nancy Pelosi on being elected as US House of Representatives speaker Dharamsala: The Dalai Lama wrote to Nancy Pelosi on Monday to congratulate her on securing a fourth term as the speaker of the US House of Representatives and also to wish her a happy new year. .

DES24 UKD-AAP-DEBATE U'khand minister skips debate with Manish Sisodia Dehradun: An Uttarakhand minister who had “accepted” Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia’s challenge to an open debate skipped the event on Monday, prompting the AAP leader to claim that the BJP had nothing to show for its four years in power in the hill state. . DES33 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 8 deaths, 301 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand Dehradun: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 301 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection tally to 92,112, according to a Health Department bulletin..