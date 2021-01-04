Left Menu
Promote ethanol production from sugarcane, maize & agri waste: Nitish to officials

He also gave vivid presentation on Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2016, besides giving information about steps and measures taken to promote industrialisation in the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:27 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday underscored that there is a huge potential of ethanol production in the state and asked officials to work on promoting ethanol production from sugarcane, maize and agri waste. Making ethanol from sugarcane will promote sugarcane industries in the state, Kumar said.

''There is a huge potential for ethanol production in the state...we had sent proposal to the Centre in our first tenure (2005 to 2010) in this regard but the proposal was not accepted at that time. ''I am happy to know that work is being done on it (ethanol production) now,'' Kumar said in an official release.

He was speaking at a high level meeting held at CMs secretariat to review the various schemes and programmes of the industries department. Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Industries departments Additional Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra, CMs Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar and a host of other senior officials of the department attended the meeting.

Stating that a slew of measures are being taken to promote entrepreneurship in the state, the CM said there is a huge scope for the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the state. The arrangements for imparting training to youths be made so that they can either set up their own industries or carry out their own businesses in the state, Kumar said while adding that the state government is committed to give all possible help for setting up new industries.

Earlier, Mehrotra gave a detailed presentation on the progress of industries departments various works, schemes, programmes, policies that included plastic park scheme, electronic manufacturing cluster scheme and action plan for ethanol production. He also gave vivid presentation on Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy 2016, besides giving information about steps and measures taken to promote industrialisation in the state.

