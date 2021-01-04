Kejriwal says 'long live Tamil' after TN CM's 'thank you' for Delhi Tamil Academy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said 'long live Tamil', underscoring unity, after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami thanked him for setting up a Tamil Academy in the national capital. Tweeting in Tamil, Kejriwal said it is our duty to guard the country's pride, which is unity in a pluralistic India.

''Vazhga Tamil (Long live Tamil),'' he said. Vazhga Tamil is a popular phrase in Tamil Nadu and the words can be found adoring many government offices and buildings prominently.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami tweeted in Tamil, thanking Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for setting up the academy to propagate Tamil language and culture. DMK president M K Stalin, in a Facebook post, said he was happy to note the setting up of the academy and lauded Kejriwal and Sisodia for the initiative, which would help take forward growth of cultural links.

The Tamil Academy under the the Department of Art,Culture and Language of the city government, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, was notified on Sunday..