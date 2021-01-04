Left Menu
Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the party's high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:07 IST
Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last year.

"Due to some personal reasons, I have requested Congress high command to relieve me from the post of Bihar in-charge and assign me some other post for the next few months," Gohil told ANI. In the elections to 243 assembly constituencies, NDA secured a majority of 125 seats. BJP registered victories in 74 constituencies, Janata Dal (U) in 43, Vikassheel Insaan Party in 4, and Hindustani Awam Morcha in 4.

Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats. (ANI)

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slide from record peaks on Georgia elections, virus surge

Shares on Wall Street fell sharply from all-time peaks on the first trading day of the year on Monday, as risk appetite ebbed amid upcoming runoff elections in Georgia and the persistent surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow, which touched a ...

Mamata hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme; Bengal to hold assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious Acts. Wit...

Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call

Georgias top election official said on Monday that fellow Republican President Donald Trump had pushed him to take an inappropriate call in which he pressured the state to overturn his November presidential election defeat there. In the cal...

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...
