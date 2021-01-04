Shaktisinh Gohil urges Congress high command to relieve him from Bihar in-charge post
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the party's high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:07 IST
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday requested the party's high command to relieve him from the post of Bihar in-charge, months. This comes nearly two months after Congress and its Mahagathbandhan allies lost Bihar Assembly polls last year.
"Due to some personal reasons, I have requested Congress high command to relieve me from the post of Bihar in-charge and assign me some other post for the next few months," Gohil told ANI. In the elections to 243 assembly constituencies, NDA secured a majority of 125 seats. BJP registered victories in 74 constituencies, Janata Dal (U) in 43, Vikassheel Insaan Party in 4, and Hindustani Awam Morcha in 4.
Opposition's Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Janata Dal
- Shaktisinh Gohil
- Left
- Hindustani Awam Morcha
- Bihar
- Gohil
ALSO READ
No religious discrimination in development, nobody to be left behind: PM at AMU centenary
Bengal woman left home on free will, HC told
Left parties' stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP
INSIGHT-How S.Korea's early coronavirus success left it scrambling to contain a new wave
Left exploited farmers in Tripura, Kerala, Bengal; their stand on farm laws hypocritical: BJP