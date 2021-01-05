Left Menu
Trump says he'll ''fight like hell'' to hold on to presidency

Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure to tip the results for Trump, will be closely watched as he presides in a ceremonial role over Wednesdays joint session.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:29 IST
With mounting desperation, Donald Trump has declared he would ''fight like hell'' to hold on to the presidency and appealed to Republican lawmakers to reverse his election loss to Joe Biden when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote. Electoral voters won by President-elect Biden are ''not gonna take this White House!” he shouted as supporters cheered at an outdoor rally in Georgia on Monday night. Trump's announced purpose for the trip was to boost Republican Senate candidates in Tuesday's runoff election, but he spent much of his speech complaining bitterly about his election loss — which he insists he won “by a lot.” Earlier, in Washington, he pressed Republican lawmakers to formally object Wednesday at a joint session of Congress that is to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College, itself a confirmation of Biden's nationwide victory November 3.

Though he got nothing but cheers Monday night, Trump's attempt to overturn the presidential election i s splitting the Republican Party. Some GOP lawmakers backing him are rushing ahead, despite an outpouring of condemnation from current and former party officials warning the effort is undermining Americans faith in democracy.

All 10 living former defense secretaries wrote in an op-ed that ''the time for questioning the results has passed.'' Its unclear the extent to which GOP leaders in Congress will be able to control Wednesdays joint session, which could drag into the night, though the challenges to the election are all but certain to fail. Trump himself is whipping up crowds for a Wednesday rally near the White House. Vice President Mike Pence, who is under pressure to tip the results for Trump, will be closely watched as he presides in a ceremonial role over Wednesdays joint session.

''I promise you this: On Wednesday, well have our day in Congress,” Pence said while himself campaigning in Georgia ahead of Tuesdays runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate. Trump said in Georgia: “I hope that our great vice president comes through for us. Hes a great guy. Of course, if he doesnt come through, I wont like him quite as much.” He added, “No, Mike is a great guy.” One of the Georgia Republicans in Tuesday's runoff — Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces Democrat Raphael Warnock — told the crowd she will join senators formally objecting to Bidens win. The other Republican seeking reelection, David Perdue, who is running against Democrat Jon Ossoff, will not be eligible to vote.

Trump repeated numerous times his claims of election fraud, which have been rejected by election officials — Republican as well as Democratic in state after state — and courts up to the U.S. Supreme Court. His former attorney general, William Barr, also has said there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome. The congressional effort to keep Trump in office is being led by Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with rank-and-file House members, some on the party's fringe. “Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump,” tweeted newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who is aligned with a conspiracy group backing Trump. “He wants you to call your Rep & Senators TODAY, ALL DAY!'' she tweeted Monday. ''Dont let Republicans be the Surrender Caucus!” She later joined the president on Air Force One as he traveled to Georgia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has tried to prevent his party from engaging in this battle, which could help define the GOP in the post-Trump era. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Trump ally, has declined to say much publicly on it. Both Hawley and Cruz are potential 2024 presidential contenders, vying for Trump's base of supporters. Biden, speaking at a drive-in rally in Atlanta, said Trump “spends more time whining and complaining” than he does working on solving the coronavirus pandemic. He added dismissively, “I dont know why he still wants the job — he doesnt want to do the work.” During the day Monday, more current and former GOP officials rebuked the effort to upend the election.

Former three-term Sen. John Danforth of Missouri said in a stinging statement, “Lending credence to Trumps false claim that the election was stolen is a highly destructive attack.'' He said, ''It is the opposite of conservative; it is radical.'' Two current Republican senators, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mike Lee of Utah, joined the growing number who now oppose the legislators' challenge. Portman said in a statement, “I cannot support allowing Congress to thwart the will of the voters.” At the Dalton rally, Trump noted he was a “little angry” at Lee, but expressed hope that the senator would change his mind. “We need his vote,” Trump said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the giant lobbying organization and virtual embodiment of the business establishment, said the electoral vote challenge “undermines our democracy and the rule of law and will only result in further division across our nation.” So far, Trump has enlisted support from a dozen Republican senators and up to 100 House Republicans to challenge Bidens 306-232 Electoral College win. With Biden set to be inaugurated Jan. 20, Trump is intensifying efforts to prevent the traditional transfer of power. On a call disclosed Sunday, he can be heard pressuring Georgia officials to “find” him more votes from the Nov. 3 election he lost in that state.

