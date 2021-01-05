Egypt's foreign minister to take part in Gulf Arab leaders' summit- source

Egypt's foreign minister to take part in Gulf Arab leaders' summit- sourceReuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:19 IST
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will take part in a summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, an official source said.
The summit is expected to see a formal agreement towards ending a dispute that saw Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.
