Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform

Hong Kongs freedoms have come under pressure as Beijing has asserted more control over the city in the past year including implementing a sweeping national security law following months of anti-government protests.Last month, the state-owned newspaper Peoples Daily lashed out at a Hong Kong judges decision to grant bail to Jimmy Lai, an outspoken pro-democracy activist and media tycoon who founded the Apple Daily newspaper.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:51 IST
Hong Kong's top judge cautious on calls for judicial reform
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's outgoing top judge said on Tuesday that calls for reform of the city's judiciary cannot be based on dissatisfaction with court rulings, as pro-Beijing figures and state-owned media step up criticism of the city's legal system. "(The) judiciary's position has all along been the same. If there's any room for improvement, we will pursue it. We will consider it," Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma said at a news conference ahead of his retirement on Sunday.

"But it's not particularly satisfactory if there's a call for reforms simply on the basis of a result one doesn't like," he said. "It is certainly not a good starting point or acceptable to say 'I want reforms to ensure that I will always get the result which I want.'" In recent weeks, Chinese officials and state-owned media have accused the semi-autonomous city's courts of misinterpreting Hong Kong's mini-constitution, the Basic Law, in rulings relating to last year's pro-democracy protests. Hong Kong, which was handed back to mainland China by the British in 1997, operates under a "one country, two systems" framework that allows it to have its own local government, judiciary and laws that are separate from those on the mainland.

Hong Kong employs a common law legal system, and its judiciary often makes judgments public in efforts to be transparent. In contrast, China's opaque justice system has been criticized for being frequently abusive. Hong Kong's freedoms have come under pressure as Beijing has asserted more control over the city in the past year — including implementing a sweeping national security law — following months of anti-government protests.

Last month, the state-owned newspaper People's Daily lashed out at a Hong Kong judge's decision to grant bail to Jimmy Lai, an outspoken pro-democracy activist and media tycoon who founded the Apple Daily newspaper. In November, Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, called for judicial reform in Hong Kong, citing a retired judge who has been highly critical of a court ruling that a ban on face masks during last year's protests was unconstitutional. Ma also said the judiciary is not pressured by the Hong Kong government or by Beijing to decide cases in a certain way.

"I would urge anybody who writes about the work of the judiciary to … come to views objectively, based on objective facts," Ma said, adding that people should look at the rulings issued by the judiciary because they show the reasoning employed to arrive at a result. Ma was among a panel of judges who last week revoked bail for Lai, who is facing charges related to national security. The panel found it was "reasonably arguable" that the previous judge's decision to grant bail could have been erroneous.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak unveils one-off grant for UK’s lockdown-hit sectors

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced that businesses in the lockdown-hit sectors such as retail, hospitality and leisure are to receive a one-off grant worth up to 9,000 pounds. As the UK entered its tough new sta...

For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues. Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 2...

Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to scale up combat readiness to 'act at any second'

Chinese president, Xi Jinping on Monday ordered his countrys army to be ready to act at any second, stressing on full-time combat readiness. He urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions to ensure readiness at all ...

50 birds found dead in Rajasthan's Baran

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the nation, more than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate ADM Mohammad Abu Bakr said, More than 50 birds including cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021