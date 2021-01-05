Left Menu
Maharashtra: Dayashankar Tiwari elected mayor of Nagpur

BJP nominee Dayashankar Tiwari was on Tuesday elected as the mayorof the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, a civic official said. Joshi took charge as mayor on November 19, 2019.The BJP is currently ruling the Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC with 107 seats in the 151-member house.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:54 IST
BJP nominee Dayashankar Tiwari was on Tuesday elected as the mayorof the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, a civic official said. The election was held after the previous mayor, Sandip Joshi, resigned from the post last month and announced the name of senior BJP corporator Tiwari as his successor for the remaining tenure of 13 months.

Earlier, after Nanda Jichkar completed her two-and-a- half-year term as mayor, the BJP had split the remaining tenure of 26 months between Joshi and Tiwari. Joshi took charge as mayor on November 19, 2019.

The BJP is currently ruling the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) with 107 seats in the 151-member house. Tiwari bagged 107 votes in the election, a civic official said.

The election was held through video-conferencing during a special general body meeting on Tuesday..

