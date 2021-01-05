Left Menu
BJP to launch state-wide agitation over incidents of vandalism of temples in Andhra Pradesh

The BJP has planned to launch a state-wide agitation following the arrest of its state president Somu Veerraju during Dharma yatra to Ramatheertham temple where 400-year-old Lord Ram idol was vandalised.

Updated: 05-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The BJP has planned to launch a state-wide agitation following the arrest of its state president Somu Veerraju during Dharma yatra to Ramatheertham temple where 400-year-old Lord Ram idol was vandalised.

The BJP, which is keen to expand its base in Andhra Pradesh, is likely to strongly take up the incidents of vandalism on Hindu temples in the southern state as part of its efforts to rally the support of people. The party has said it will launch an agitation if the probe is not held in incidents of vandalism in temples. The BJP is trying to establish itself in a state where it played second fiddle to its erstwhile ally Telugu Desam Party. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats and the BJP could not win even a single seat in the 2019 general elections.BJP's expansion plan in Andhra Pradesh is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former party chief Amit Shah's vision for the expanding the party's base in South India.

BJP MP from Bengaluru Central PC Mohan said in a tweet that there had been nearly 127 incidents of attacks on temples and desecration of idols in Andhra Pradesh and it has hurt the sentiments of Hindu devotees. He attacked the ruling YSRC government over the issue.

"These pictures speak volumes about the state of temples under the YSRC regime in Andhra Pradesh. In the last 18 months, there had been nearly 127 incidents of attacks on temples and desecration of idols, hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees," he said and attached photographs of incidents of vandalism in temples. BJP state co in-charge Sunil Deodhar asked why Andhra Pradesh police was biased about the Ramteertha Dharma Yatra

He alleged that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy were "escorted till main temple of Ramatheertham but AP BJP President and Jana Sena party leaders were manhandled". "But nothing can stop BJP-JSP now..," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Deodhar accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of of being indifferent towards the majority community in the state. "Jagan Reddy's late ordering of CID probe in Ramateertham temple complex incident is shameful. Were you sleeping for the last seven days?" Deodhar asked.

He also said that the state government had to order a CID probe because of the pressure mounted by the Hindu community members and BJP-Jan Sena agitation. He asked if the inquiry will be time bound or not.

Deodhar also accused the Chief Minister of putting hundreds of BJP leaders under house arrest. "We demand action in all the cases where the vandalism took place on Hindu sites, be it Peethapuram or burning of the chariot at Antarvedi. We will not stop here and launch statewide agitation. There should be an investigation in all incidents," the BJP leader said. (ANI)

