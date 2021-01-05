Germany to tighten contact restrictions over pandemic - document

Germany to tighten contact restrictions over pandemic - documentReuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:18 IST
Germany is set to tighten its contact restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a draft document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Members of a household will be allowed to meet just one additional person, the document showed.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states were discussing the measures on Tuesday. A news conference is expected in the afternoon.
