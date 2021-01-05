Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should give vaccine free to the poor: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government will take appropriate steps if the Centre doesnt make COIVID-19 vaccines available to the people living below the poverty line free of cost, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:29 IST
Centre should give vaccine free to the poor: Maha minister

The Maharashtra government will take ''appropriate'' steps if the Centre doesn't make COIVID-19 vaccines available to the people living below the poverty line free of cost, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday. Addressing reporters, Tope said two doses (of a COVID-19 vaccine) will cost Rs 500, and every person needs to take two doses.

''However, I am of the opinion that the Centre should bear the cost of purchasing the vaccines and supplying them to Maharashtra. Poor people can still find it difficult to pay Rs 500 for a vaccine,'' he said. Tope said the state government was expecting that the Centre will bear the cost of the vaccine at least for the people living below the poverty line.

''If the Centre does not take any step regarding our expectation, then chief minister and deputy chief minister will take appropriate steps on this front,'' he told reporters. On the availability of COVID-19 vaccine, Tope said the Centre might inform the state government in the next 10 days about the largescale availability of the dosages.

''Maharashtra will come to know about the availability of the vaccine dosages in the next ten days. The picture will be clear for us once the Centre shares more information about these issues,'' he said. On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ATS finds purchase link in Mumbai, Pune charas hauls

An Anti Terrorism Squad probe has found that two people arrested in Charkop in Mumbai with charas last week have links to the drug bust in Pune railway station some days ago, an official said on Tuesday. An ATS official said Vivek Kumar Sin...

Man mauled to death by wild cat in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

A 40-year old man was mauled to death by a wild cat while he had gone to collect firewood from an area close to the Belrayan range forests here on Tuesday, said an officialAs Pritams mutilated body was recovered from inside the forest, vill...

SC expresses dismay over pleas urging it to impede development work by govt

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed dismay over enthusiastic pleas saying that although courts are repositories of immense public trust, they cannot be called upon to govern and become an impediment in development work of the state. The obs...

Maha: Man held for attempting to abandon infant daughter

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to abandon his three-month-old daughter in Kalyan city of Maharashtras Thane district, police said. Khalil Sheikh had travelled from Kalwa to Kalyan with the infant and tried to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021