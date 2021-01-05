More leaders from RSS background likely to be added in BJP team

By Kumar Gaurav More people from RSS background are likely to join the BJP organisation.

Earlier when party president JP Nadda announced his new team, two leaders from RSS background who were working as general secretary during Amit Shah's regime namely Ram Madhav and Murlidhar Rao were dropped. But some days ago BJP chief Nadda made key organisational changes and appointed three joint general secretaries (organisation) creating a new post for V Satish as organiser of the party. The other joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh was promoted as vice-president of the party.

And joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash will continue in the same post but his responsibility has been changed. The responsibilities of all the three joint general secretaries (organisation) have been changed, so now according to sources out of these at least two vacant posts have to be filled by BJP leadership.

All three are full time pracharak and are from RSS. So now two joint general secretaries (organisation) are likely to be inducted either from those who are working in the states or may be included from RSS (ANI).