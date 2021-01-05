Left Menu
Saudi Arabia and allies to restore full ties with Qatar, says foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:11 IST
Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies agreed to restore full ties with Doha at a summit in the kingdom on Tuesday, the Saudi foreign minister said.

Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told a news conference after the gathering of Gulf Arab states, also attended by Egypt, that there was political will and good faith to guarantee implementation of the agreement to restore diplomatic and other ties, including resumption of flights.

