Saudi Arabia and allies to restore full ties with Qatar, says foreign minister

Saudi Arabia and allies to restore full ties with Qatar, says foreign ministerReuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:11 IST
Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies agreed to restore full ties with Doha at a summit in the kingdom on Tuesday, the Saudi foreign minister said.
Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told a news conference after the gathering of Gulf Arab states, also attended by Egypt, that there was political will and good faith to guarantee implementation of the agreement to restore diplomatic and other ties, including resumption of flights.
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia, Turkey suspend international travel over new coronavirus strain
Saudi Arabia suspends international flights
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco To Bring Google Cloud Services To Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia, Oman to close borders for one week over new COVID strain
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman to close borders over new COVID strain