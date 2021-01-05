Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump blasts niece's 'conspiracy theories' as he seeks fraud lawsuit's dismissal

They said Mary Trump offered no direct evidence that Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert Trump tried to "squeeze" her out of her inheritance, relying instead on a 2018 New York Times report on tax matters involving the family. "Plaintiff makes outlandish and incredulous accusations in her complaint, which is laden with conspiracy theories more befitting a Hollywood screenplay than a pleading in a legal action," the lawyers, who also represent Robert Trump's estate, said in a filing on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:57 IST
Trump blasts niece's 'conspiracy theories' as he seeks fraud lawsuit's dismissal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming he defrauded his niece out of an inheritance worth tens of millions of dollars, accusing her of embracing "conspiracy theories" in her quest to consume him with lawsuits after he leaves the White House.

The president's lawyers said Mary Trump gave up her claims in a 2001 settlement with family members over the estate of his father Fred Trump, who died in 1999. They said Mary Trump offered no direct evidence that Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert Trump tried to "squeeze" her out of her inheritance, relying instead on a 2018 New York Times report on tax matters involving the family.

"Plaintiff makes outlandish and incredulous accusations in her complaint, which is laden with conspiracy theories more befitting a Hollywood screenplay than a pleading in a legal action," the lawyers, who also represent Robert Trump's estate, said in a filing on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan. They said the lawsuit's "true purpose" was "to weaken the President's political influence during his post-presidency by preoccupying him with the defense of innumerable lawsuits."

Lawyers for Mary Trump did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment. Mary Trump, 55, a psychologist, made some of her allegations in her best-selling tell-all: "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

The president's sister, a retired federal judge, also wants the lawsuit dismissed. Republican Trump was defeated in the Nov. 3 election by Democrat Joe Biden and his term ends Jan. 20.

He faces several other legal actions. These include a criminal probe by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a civil probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James into whether he inflated asset values to obtain loans and tax benefits, and a defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, whose allegation of rape he has denied.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a bitter row with Doha at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday to try to shore up an anti-Iran front, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarit...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...

Soccer-City don't have enough players for League Cup semi, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has a depleted squad for Wednesdays League Cup semi-final at Manchester United because of the impact of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Etihad club. Teams can name nine substitutes on bench in th...

NHL-League sells division naming rights to corporate sponsors

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its divisions for the first time.The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were once na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021