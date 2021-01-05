Left Menu
Some termites are finishing TMC in Howrah: Dalmiya

The cricketer-turned politician sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accepted it and forwarded the letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.Dalmiya the TMC MLA from Bally in Howrah district alleged that a certain lobby is holding centre stage and that words of loyal party members are not being heard.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:03 IST
Trinamool Congress MLA Baishali Dalmiya on Tuesday alleged that ''some party leaders'' in Howrah district are responsible for hastening a situation resulting in the resignation of Laxmiratan Shukla from the state ministry. Shukla, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports resigned from his post on Tuesday. The cricketer-turned politician sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who accepted it and forwarded the letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dalmiya the TMC MLA from Bally in Howrah district alleged that a certain lobby is holding centre stage and that words of loyal party members are not being heard. ''Some termites are finishing the Trinamool Congress in Howrah while the words of loyal members are not being heard,'' she said.

''It seems there is no redressal of the grievances of ours. A certain lobby is holding the centre stage in Howrah district and not allowing us to work. Laxmi's decision was prompted by these people,'' Dalmiya said. To a question about her future plans, Dalmiya said: ''I have not come from a political background. I will be with the people and on the side of people in future as well.'' West Bengal Forest minister and Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee, who had recently voiced his reservations about the functioning of some leaders of the party, said he did not have the opportunity to work with Shukla in recent times and didn't know what prompted the decision (Shukla to resign).

