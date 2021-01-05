Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers for U.S. death row's lone woman say she was tortured, seeks Trump's clemency

Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to halt her execution scheduled for next week, saying she committed her crime after a lifetime of being abused and raped. Montgomery, due to be killed by lethal injections of a barbiturate on Jan. 12, was convicted in 2007 in Missouri for kidnapping and strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then eight months pregnant.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:51 IST
Lawyers for U.S. death row's lone woman say she was tortured, seeks Trump's clemency

Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to halt her execution scheduled for next week, saying she committed her crime after a lifetime of being abused and raped.

Montgomery, due to be killed by lethal injections of a barbiturate on Jan. 12, was convicted in 2007 in Missouri for kidnapping and strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, then eight months pregnant. Montgomery then cut Stinnett's fetus from the womb. The child survived. Montgomery suffered sexual abuse and torture at the hands of her stepfather and mother that Montgomery's lawyers and her sister, who was also raped in their childhood home, compared to a horror movie. In a nearly 7,000-page clemency petition filed on Tuesday, they asked Trump to commute Montgomery's sentence to life in prison.

"Broken before she was born, Lisa Montgomery's life was filled with torture, terror, failure, and betrayal," the lawyers wrote, saying Montgomery was born brain-damaged because of her mother's alcoholism. Montgomery is held at the Federal Medical Center in Carswell, Texas, a prison for inmates with mental illness.

Trump is a long-time exponent of the death penalty, and has allowed more executions in a year than any other U.S. president has done since the 19th century. His administration revived the punishment in the federal system in 2020 after a 17-year hiatus even as the novel coronavirus spread to infect prison employees, inmates' lawyers and two other inmates facing execution. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will seek to abolish the death penalty. He takes office on Jan. 20. The lawyers have said it is wrong to execute Montgomery because of her mental illness and because other women who have committed similar crimes did not face the death penalty.

Montgomery, now 52, was abused by her stepfather, who built a room in the back of a trailer where they lived in which he and his friends raped her from about the age of 11 on and where her mother pimped her for sex, Montgomery's lawyers said. Diane Mattingly, Montgomery's older sister, told reporters at a briefing that she was also repeatedly raped, sometimes with Montgomery in the same room, until authorities removed her to foster care.

"So many people let her down," Mattingly said. "Yes, I started out the same way, but I went into a place where I was loved and cared for and shown self worth. I had a good foundation. Lisa did not and she broke. She literally broke."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R&B star Akon enters Congo mining sector in JV with state company

A company led by American-Senegalese RB singer Akon has signed a deal to finance a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint venture with a state miner, according to a contract published by the mines ministry.The...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a bitter row with Doha at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday to try to shore up an anti-Iran front, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarit...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021